Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership

Soldiers representing the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program engage with the crowd as they walk the route during the Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Armed Forces Day Parade and celebration at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 16, 2026. The Bliss BOSS program supports the overall quality of life for single servicemembers, and their participation in the parade highlighted their commitment to community engagement and installation morale. The annual event offered El Paso residents an opportunity to celebrate the armed forces and interact directly with servicemembers.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 14:56
|Photo ID:
|9695478
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-KV967-1024
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|763.37 KB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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