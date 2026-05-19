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    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership [Image 8 of 12]

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    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers representing the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program engage with the crowd as they walk the route during the Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Armed Forces Day Parade and celebration at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 16, 2026. The Bliss BOSS program supports the overall quality of life for single servicemembers, and their participation in the parade highlighted their commitment to community engagement and installation morale. The annual event offered El Paso residents an opportunity to celebrate the armed forces and interact directly with servicemembers.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 14:56
    Photo ID: 9695478
    VIRIN: 260516-A-KV967-1024
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 763.37 KB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership [Image 12 of 12], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership
    Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership

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