Fort Bliss FMWR Armed Forces Day Parade highlights community partnership

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Military family members and local supporters march with signs and American flags during the Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Armed Forces Day Parade and celebration at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 16, 2026. The parade featured various community groups and families showing support for servicemembers and their children, highlighting the crucial role families play in the overall readiness and resilience of the armed forces. The annual ievent offered residents an opportunity to celebrate military service and foster strong community relations.