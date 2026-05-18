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    557th Flying Training Squadron conducts Elephant Walk at Davis Airfield [Image 11 of 14]

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    557th Flying Training Squadron conducts Elephant Walk at Davis Airfield

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Aircraft assigned to the 557th Flying Training Squadron participate in an Elephant Walk at Davis Airfield at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 13, 2026. An Elephant Walk is a close formation taxi of military aircraft conducted to demonstrate readiness and unit cohesion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 11:41
    Photo ID: 9694444
    VIRIN: 260513-F-XS730-1006
    Resolution: 3549x2367
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 557th Flying Training Squadron conducts Elephant Walk at Davis Airfield [Image 14 of 14], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    557th Flying Training Squadron conducts Elephant Walk at Davis Airfield
    557th Flying Training Squadron conducts Elephant Walk at Davis Airfield
    557th Flying Training Squadron conducts Elephant Walk at Davis Airfield
    557th Flying Training Squadron conducts Elephant Walk at Davis Airfield
    557th Flying Training Squadron conducts Elephant Walk at Davis Airfield
    557th Flying Training Squadron conducts Elephant Walk at Davis Airfield
    557th Flying Training Squadron conducts Elephant Walk at Davis Airfield
    557th Flying Training Squadron conducts Elephant Walk at Davis Airfield

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    U.S. Air Force Academy
    readiness
    Elephant Walk
    Davis Airfield
    Freedom 250
    557th Flying Training Squadron

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