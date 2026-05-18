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    Fountain Jumps Class of 2026 [Image 4 of 14]

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    Fountain Jumps Class of 2026

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Ray Bahner 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Prior to their upcoming graduation, senior U.S. Air Force Academy cadets continue the tradition of jumping into the Terazzo's Air Garden fountains to celebrate the completion of final exams at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on May 12, 2026. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 11:41
    Photo ID: 9694434
    VIRIN: 260512-F-HI801-1008
    Resolution: 4857x3238
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fountain Jumps Class of 2026 [Image 14 of 14], by Ray Bahner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fountain Jumps Class of 2026
    Fountain Jumps Class of 2026
    Fountain Jumps Class of 2026
    Fountain Jumps Class of 2026
    Fountain Jumps Class of 2026
    Fountain Jumps Class of 2026
    557th Flying Training Squadron conducts Elephant Walk at Davis Airfield
    557th Flying Training Squadron conducts Elephant Walk at Davis Airfield
    557th Flying Training Squadron conducts Elephant Walk at Davis Airfield
    557th Flying Training Squadron conducts Elephant Walk at Davis Airfield
    557th Flying Training Squadron conducts Elephant Walk at Davis Airfield
    557th Flying Training Squadron conducts Elephant Walk at Davis Airfield
    557th Flying Training Squadron conducts Elephant Walk at Davis Airfield
    557th Flying Training Squadron conducts Elephant Walk at Davis Airfield

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    USAFA
    Colorado Springs
    Air Force
    Graduation
    Air Force Academy
    Freedom 250

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