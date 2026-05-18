Fountain Jumps Class of 2026

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U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Prior to their upcoming graduation, senior U.S. Air Force Academy cadets continue the tradition of jumping into the Terazzo's Air Garden fountains to celebrate the completion of final exams at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on May 12, 2026. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)