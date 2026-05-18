U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Prior to their upcoming graduation, senior U.S. Air Force Academy cadets continue the tradition of jumping into the Terazzo's Air Garden fountains to celebrate the completion of final exams at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on May 12, 2026. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 11:41
|Photo ID:
|9694433
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-HI801-1005
|Resolution:
|5175x3450
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fountain Jumps Class of 2026 [Image 14 of 14], by Ray Bahner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.