U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Aircraft assigned to the 557th Flying Training Squadron participate in an Elephant Walk at Davis Airfield at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 13, 2026. An Elephant Walk is a close formation taxi of military aircraft conducted to demonstrate readiness and unit cohesion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 11:41
|Photo ID:
|9694439
|VIRIN:
|260513-F-XS730-1001
|Resolution:
|6030x4021
|Size:
|8.39 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 557th Flying Training Squadron conducts Elephant Walk at Davis Airfield [Image 14 of 14], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.