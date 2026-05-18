Members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force compete in a tug-of-war competition during the 87th annual Black Ship Festival in Shimoda, Japan, May 17, 2026. The festival commemorates the 1854 arrival of Commodore Matthew C. Perry and his “black ships” to Shimoda, and the subsequent signing of the Japan-U.S. Treaty of Peace and Amity marking the start of diplomacy and trade between both countries. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 20:29
|Photo ID:
|9692550
|VIRIN:
|260517-N-HE057-1337
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 87th annual Black Ship Festival in Shimoda, Japan [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.