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Charles Holder, left, mayor of Newport, R.I., sister city of Shimoda, sits next to MATSUKI Shoichiro, mayor of Shimoda, during a parade to celebrate the 87th annual Black Ship Festival in Shimoda, Japan, May 16, 2026. The festival commemorates the 1854 arrival of Commodore Matthew C. Perry and his “black ships” to Shimoda, and the subsequent signing of the Japan-U.S. Treaty of Peace and Amity marking the start of diplomacy and trade between both countries. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)