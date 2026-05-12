USS Howard departs Shimoda, following Black Ship Festival

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Taylor DiMartino | A local “black ship”-themed scenic tour boat transits as U.S. Navy Arleigh...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Taylor DiMartino | A local “black ship”-themed scenic tour boat transits as U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83), right, arrives at Shimoda, Japan for the 87th annual Black Ship Festival, May 14, 2026. The festival commemorates the 1854 arrival of Commodore Matthew C. Perry and his “black ships” to Shimoda, and the subsequent signing of the Japan-U.S. Treaty of Peace and Amity marking the start of diplomacy and trade between both countries. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino) see less | View Image Page

SHIMODA, Japan – Forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) departed Shimoda after a port visit, May 17, following participation in the city’s Black Ship Festival.



Howard visited Shimoda for the 87th annual Black Ship Festival, commemorating the arrival of Commodore Matthew Perry and his “black ships” to Shimoda, and the signing of the Japan-U.S. Treaty of Peace and Amity in 1854. These historic events marked the beginning of diplomacy and trade agreements between the U.S. and Japan.



"Participating in the Shimoda Black Ship Festival is a tremendous honor for our Sailors,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Dave Huljack, commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. “This festival is more than a commemoration of our shared history—it is a vibrant testament to the deep trust, mutual respect and enduring friendship that anchor the modern U.S.-Japan alliance. I extend my sincerest thanks to the city and people of Shimoda for their remarkable hospitality and for welcoming us so warmly year after year. We stand together today not just as steadfast allies, but as lifelong friends."



While in Shimoda, Howard Sailors volunteered for a language and culture exchange with local schoolchildren at seven Japanese elementary schools, participated in traditional games, attended ceremonies and enjoyed the festival themselves.



“There is no better place to celebrate the U.S.-Japan alliance than right here in Shimoda,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Randy Hayes, commanding officer of Howard. “Shimoda’s Black Ship Festival is incredibly important—not just to remember the first arrival of U.S. Navy ships over a century and a half ago, but to commemorate our bond and longstanding friendship. We are extremely thankful to the citizens of Shimoda for their incredible hospitality and for inviting us to be part of this cherished tradition. For our Sailors, it is a profound honor to walk these historic streets and stand side-by-side with our Japanese partners."



During the port visit, DESRON 15 and Howard leadership also met with local leaders to discuss ways of enhancing relationships in the region.



Howard is assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.