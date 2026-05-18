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Sailors assigned to U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) interact with a local during a basketball competition as part of the 87th annual Black Ship Festival in Shimoda, Japan, May 17, 2026. The festival commemorates the 1854 arrival of Commodore Matthew C. Perry and his “black ships” to Shimoda, and the subsequent signing of the Japan-U.S. Treaty of Peace and Amity marking the start of diplomacy and trade between both countries. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)