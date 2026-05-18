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    87th annual Black Ship Festival in Shimoda, Japan [Image 9 of 13]

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    87th annual Black Ship Festival in Shimoda, Japan

    JAPAN

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez 

    AFN Yokosuka

    Sailors assigned to U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) pose for a photo with locals from Shimoda after a volleyball match as part of a community relations event during the 87th annual Black Ship Festival in Shimoda, Japan, May 17, 2026. The festival commemorates the 1854 arrival of Commodore Matthew C. Perry and his “black ships” to Shimoda, and the subsequent signing of the Japan-U.S. Treaty of Peace and Amity marking the start of diplomacy and trade between both countries. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 20:29
    Photo ID: 9692523
    VIRIN: 260517-N-HE057-1231
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 87th annual Black Ship Festival in Shimoda, Japan [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    87th annual Black Ship Festival in Shimoda, Japan
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    87th annual Black Ship Festival Official Ceremony in Shimoda, Japan
    87th annual Black Ship Festival in Shimoda, Japan
    87th annual Black Ship Festival in Shimoda, Japan
    87th annual Black Ship Festival in Shimoda, Japan
    87th annual Black Ship Festival in Shimoda, Japan
    87th annual Black Ship Festival in Shimoda, Japan
    87th annual Black Ship Festival in Shimoda, Japan
    87th annual Black Ship Festival in Shimoda, Japan
    87th annual Black Ship Festival in Shimoda, Japan
    87th annual Black Ship Festival in Shimoda, Japan

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    USS Howard (DDG 83)
    DESRON 15
    Black Ship Festival
    Shimoda
    allies and partners
    U.S. 7th Fleet

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