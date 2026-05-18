GBU-39B enters service with MQ-9 Reaper at Cannon

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An Air Commando assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing watches closely as a GBU-39B Small Diameter Bomb Weapon System is lifted toward a BRU-78 Dual Carriage System aboard an MQ-9 Reaper during a weapons load competition at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 27, 2026. The GBU-39B entered service with the U.S. Air Force in 2006 and has been employed on fighter and gunship aircraft in conflicts ranging from counterterrorism operations to large-scale conventional warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Williams)