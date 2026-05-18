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    GBU-39B enters service with MQ-9 Reaper at Cannon [Image 3 of 4]

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    GBU-39B enters service with MQ-9 Reaper at Cannon

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Williams 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    An Air Commando assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing watches closely as a GBU-39B Small Diameter Bomb Weapon System is lifted toward a BRU-78 Dual Carriage System aboard an MQ-9 Reaper during a weapons load competition at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 27, 2026. The GBU-39B entered service with the U.S. Air Force in 2006 and has been employed on fighter and gunship aircraft in conflicts ranging from counterterrorism operations to large-scale conventional warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 20:28
    Photo ID: 9692537
    VIRIN: 260327-F-TU873-1124
    Resolution: 2608x1742
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, GBU-39B enters service with MQ-9 Reaper at Cannon [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kevin Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    GBU-39B enters service with MQ-9 Reaper at Cannon
    GBU-39B enters service with MQ-9 Reaper at Cannon
    GBU-39B enters service with MQ-9 Reaper at Cannon

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    TAGS

    MQ-9 Reaper
    Cannon AFB
    AFSOC
    air commandos
    Air Force Special Operaitons Command

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