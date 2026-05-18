GBU-39B enters service with MQ-9 Reaper at Cannon

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Air Commandos assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing prepare to load a GBU-39B Small Diameter Bomb Weapon System onto an MQ-9 Reaper during a weapons load competition at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 27, 2026. The GBU-39B is designed to limit collateral damage, expanding the MQ-9’s ability to deliver persistent, scalable effects in support of special operations forces across a range of operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Williams)