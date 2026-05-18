Air Commandos assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing prepare to load a GBU-39B Small Diameter Bomb Weapon System onto an MQ-9 Reaper during a weapons load competition at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 27, 2026. The GBU-39B is designed to limit collateral damage, expanding the MQ-9’s ability to deliver persistent, scalable effects in support of special operations forces across a range of operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 20:28
|Photo ID:
|9692519
|VIRIN:
|260327-F-TU873-1107
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GBU-39B enters service with MQ-9 Reaper at Cannon [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kevin Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
GBU-39B enters service with MQ-9 Reaper at Cannon
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