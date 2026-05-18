GBU-39B enters service with MQ-9 Reaper at Cannon

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An Air Commando assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing inspects a BRU-78 Dual Carriage System during a weapons load competition at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 27, 2026. The BRU-78 is used to equip the MQ-9 Reaper with the GBU-39B Small Diameter Bomb Weapon System, allowing it to carry a larger quantity of smaller munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Williams)