GBU-39B enters service with MQ-9 Reaper at Cannon

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kevin Williams | An Air Commando assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing watches closely as a GBU-39B Small Diameter Bomb Weapon System is lifted toward a BRU-78 Dual Carriage System aboard an MQ-9 Reaper during a weapons load competition at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 27, 2026. The GBU-39B entered service with the U.S. Air Force in 2006 and has been employed on fighter and gunship aircraft in conflicts ranging from counterterrorism operations to large-scale conventional warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Williams) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kevin Williams | An Air Commando assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing watches closely as a...... read more read more

Air Force Special Operations Command’s MQ-9 Reaper fleet assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing added the GBU-39B Small Diameter Bomb Weapon System to its operational arsenal in the spring of 2026.

The GBU-39B is designed to limit collateral damage, expanding the MQ-9’s ability to deliver persistent, scalable effects in support of special operations forces across a range of operational environments.

The low-yield, all-weather, precision-guided design of the GBU-39B allows it to neutralize targets effectively in complex situations. The decisive advantage the GBU-39 offers the MQ-9 fleet is its long-range accuracy. When launched from sufficient altitude and speed, the GBU-39 can glide for up to 60 miles and strike within one meter of its intended target. This long-range precision enables the MQ-9 to deliver kinetic effects while operating beyond the range of most ground-based air defenses.

“In this shifting battlespace, adversaries layer lethal obstacles to deny us,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua Swann, an MQ-9 squadron commander assigned to the 27th SOW. “The GBU-39’s reach guarantees we can stay in a fight under hostile threats and continue to solve the joint force’s hard tactical problems.”

The GBU-39 weighs about 250 pounds and carries 36 pounds of high explosive, capped by a warhead capable of penetrating up to one meter of steel-reinforced concrete.

The MQ-9 carries the GBU-39B by way of the BRU-78 Dual Carriage System. The BRU-78 was developed specifically for use on the MQ-9 and allows for the carriage of a larger number of smaller munitions compared to other weapons carriage systems.

“When striking targets, our intent is to maximize effects and minimize collateral damage,” said an MQ-9 pilot assigned to the 27th SOW. “Carrying a higher number of low-yield munitions allows us to stay on station longer and provide more effective support to our troops on the ground.”

The GBU-39B entered service with the U.S. Air Force in 2006. Since then, the U.S. and several partner nations have employed over 17,000 GBU-39s on fighter and gunship aircraft in conflicts ranging from counterterrorism operations to large-scale conventional warfare.

This includes the AC-130 Ghostrider II fleet of the 27th SOW. The AC-130 can carry up to eight GBU-39B on its wing-mounted weapon stations.

“The GBU-39 is one of our most versatile munitions,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Clifford Lucas, an AC-130 squadron commander assigned to the 27th SOW. “By putting this level of adaptable firepower under our wings, we ensure our warfighters always have the exact tool needed to eliminate the threat.”

The implementation of the GBU-39B on the MQ-9 platform is just one more measure undertaken by Air Commandos to continue adapting to meet the demands of an ever-evolving battlespace.

“This capability gives our crews greater flexibility to deliver precision effects while supporting the Joint Force across the spectrum of conflict,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Johnston, 27th SOW commander. “Our Air Commandos remain focused on providing relevant, ready and lethal options for today’s fight and while preparing for tomorrow’s challenges.”

The Steadfast Line continues to pursue capabilities to create strategic advantages for AFSOC. Click here to read more about what the 27th SOW is doing to optimize the performance of each and every Air Commando.