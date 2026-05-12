406th Air Expeditionary Wing leadership stands with members from the Kenya Defense Force at Manda Bay, Kenya, May 6, 2026. This meeting focused on continued cooperation between U.S. and Kenyan forces operating in the region. The meeting highlighted the importance of strong partnerships in supporting regional stability and shared security objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Porter Maerz)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 10:01
|Photo ID:
|9690226
|VIRIN:
|060526-F-F3253-1464
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.9 MB
|Location:
|KE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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BOSS WING Commander emphasizes Strategic Partnerships that are Personnel Driven
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