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    BOSS WING Commander emphasizes Strategic Partnerships that are Personnel Driven [Image 6 of 7]

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    BOSS WING Commander emphasizes Strategic Partnerships that are Personnel Driven

    KENYA

    05.05.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing leadership stands with members from the Kenya Defense Force at Manda Bay, Kenya, May 6, 2026. This meeting focused on continued cooperation between U.S. and Kenyan forces operating in the region. The meeting highlighted the importance of strong partnerships in supporting regional stability and shared security objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Porter Maerz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 10:01
    Photo ID: 9690226
    VIRIN: 060526-F-F3253-1464
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.9 MB
    Location: KE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    BOSS WING Commander emphasizes Strategic Partnerships that are Personnel Driven
    BOSS WING Commander emphasizes Strategic Partnerships that are Personnel Driven
    BOSS WING Commander emphasizes Strategic Partnerships that are Personnel Driven
    BOSS WING Commander emphasizes Strategic Partnerships that are Personnel Driven
    BOSS WING Commander emphasizes Strategic Partnerships that are Personnel Driven
    BOSS WING Commander emphasizes Strategic Partnerships that are Personnel Driven
    BOSS WING Commander emphasizes Strategic Partnerships that are Personnel Driven

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