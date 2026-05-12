BOSS WING Commander emphasizes Strategic Partnerships that are Personnel Driven

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U.S. Air Force Col. Gabriel Brown, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, center, talks to Airmen assigned to the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron during a site visit at Manda Bay, Kenya, May 6, 2026. Brown and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Logan, 406th AEW command chief, visited Airmen and leaders throughout Manda Bay to discuss mission readiness, quality of life and ongoing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Porter Maerz)