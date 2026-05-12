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    BOSS WING Commander emphasizes Strategic Partnerships that are Personnel Driven [Image 4 of 7]

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    BOSS WING Commander emphasizes Strategic Partnerships that are Personnel Driven

    KENYA

    05.05.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Gabriel Brown, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, center, talks to Airmen assigned to the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron during a site visit at Manda Bay, Kenya, May 6, 2026. Brown and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Logan, 406th AEW command chief, visited Airmen and leaders throughout Manda Bay to discuss mission readiness, quality of life and ongoing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Porter Maerz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 10:01
    Photo ID: 9690202
    VIRIN: 050626-F-F3253-1425
    Resolution: 8256x5363
    Size: 11.68 MB
    Location: KE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    BOSS WING Commander emphasizes Strategic Partnerships that are Personnel Driven
    BOSS WING Commander emphasizes Strategic Partnerships that are Personnel Driven
    BOSS WING Commander emphasizes Strategic Partnerships that are Personnel Driven
    BOSS WING Commander emphasizes Strategic Partnerships that are Personnel Driven
    BOSS WING Commander emphasizes Strategic Partnerships that are Personnel Driven
    BOSS WING Commander emphasizes Strategic Partnerships that are Personnel Driven
    BOSS WING Commander emphasizes Strategic Partnerships that are Personnel Driven

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