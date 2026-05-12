BOSS WING Commander emphasizes Strategic Partnerships that are Personnel Driven

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An Airman assigned to the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron speaks to U.S. Air Force Col. Gabriel Brown, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Logan, 406th AEW command chief left, during a two-day immersion at Manda Bay, Kenya, May 6, 2026. Throughout the immersion, Brown and Logan toured multiple mission areas across Manda Bay Airfield, including the Department of State 10,000-foot runway development project site, vehicle maintenance operations, port facilities and civil engineer work sites. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Porter Maerz)