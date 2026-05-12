BOSS WING Commander emphasizes Strategic Partnerships that are Personnel Driven

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Col. Gabriel Brown, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, speaks with...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Col. Gabriel Brown, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, speaks with Airmen assigned to the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron during an all-call at Manda Bay, Kenya, May 6, 2026. Brown spoke with Airmen about mission readiness, professional development and quality of life in deployed environments while reinforcing the importance of integrity, selflessness, determination and respect across the Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Porter Maerz) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti — The collaborative effort of Kenya and the United States was the key message when U.S. Air Force Col. Gabriel Brown, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Logan, 406th AEW command chief, visited deployed personnel of the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron and Kenyan Forces in Manda Bay, Kenya, May 6-7, 2026.



The visit included briefings from the 475th EABS on intelligence and air operations, aerial port capabilities, security force initiatives and civil engineer construction projects supporting long-term mission sustainment within the area of responsibility.



“Our Airmen are operating in a dynamic environment that requires trust, adaptability and disciplined execution every day,” Brown said. “Along with getting the opportunity hear directly from the Airmen executing the mission, meeting them face-to-face helps us better understand their challenges and what support they need.”

During an all-call, Brown answered questions with Airmen about mission readiness, professional development and quality of life needs in deployed environments while reinforcing the importance of integrity, selflessness, determination and respect across the Wing.



Throughout the immersion, Brown and Logan toured multiple mission areas across Manda Bay Airfield. This included the Department of State 10,000-foot runway project site, vehicle maintenance operations, port facilities and civil engineer work sites; emphasizing the importance of interoperability and regional cooperation in maintaining mission readiness.



Additionally, there was a key engagement with Brig Gen Lazarus P. Wafula, Kenya Navy Base – Manda Bay, Base Commander, to discuss continued cooperation between the U.S. and Kenyan forces operating in the region. The meeting highlights the importance of strong partnerships in supporting regional stability and shared security objectives.



“The mission here succeeds due to the service members behind it, from the U.S. and Kenya,” Brown concluded. “This team cemented that every Airman contributes to something larger than themselves and hold the shared sense of purpose that keeps us ready, when mission calls.”