BOSS WING Commander emphasizes Strategic Partnerships that are Personnel Driven

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U.S. Air Force Col. Gabriel Brown, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, center, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Logan, 406th AEW command chief, left, meet with Brig Gen Lazarus P. Wafula, Kenya Navy Base – Manda Bay, Base Commander, right, at Manda Bay, Kenya, May 6, 2026. The meeting focused on continued cooperation between U.S. and Kenyan forces operating in the region. The meeting highlighted the importance of strong partnerships in supporting regional stability and shared security objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Porter Maerz)