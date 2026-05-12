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    III MEF Band Spring Jazz Concert – Camp Kinser [Image 8 of 15]

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    III MEF Band Spring Jazz Concert – Camp Kinser

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jackson Ricker 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. James Allen, a percussion instrumentalist with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, performs during the III MEF Band Spring Jazz Concert at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 17, 2026. The III MEF Band shares the traditions and spirit of the United States Marine Corps with the world, strengthening international relationships through the universal language of music. Allen is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 04:17
    Photo ID: 9689817
    VIRIN: 260517-M-BH827-1144
    Resolution: 3408x2272
    Size: 975.64 KB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, III MEF Band Spring Jazz Concert – Camp Kinser [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Jackson Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    III MEF Band Spring Jazz Concert – Camp Kinser
    III MEF Band Spring Jazz Concert – Camp Kinser
    III MEF Band Spring Jazz Concert – Camp Kinser
    III MEF Band Spring Jazz Concert – Camp Kinser
    III MEF Band Spring Jazz Concert – Camp Kinser
    III MEF Band Spring Jazz Concert – Camp Kinser
    III MEF Band Spring Jazz Concert – Camp Kinser
    III MEF Band Spring Jazz Concert – Camp Kinser
    III MEF Band Spring Jazz Concert – Camp Kinser
    III MEF Band Spring Jazz Concert – Camp Kinser
    III MEF Band Spring Jazz Concert – Camp Kinser
    III MEF Band Spring Jazz Concert – Camp Kinser
    III MEF Band Spring Jazz Concert – Camp Kinser
    III MEF Band Spring Jazz Concert – Camp Kinser
    III MEF Band Spring Jazz Concert – Camp Kinser

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    Spring
    Americana
    Marines
    Music
    Jazz
    Concert

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