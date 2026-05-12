III MEF Band Spring Jazz Concert – Camp Kinser

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cole Yates, a bass instrumentalist, right, and Cpl. Micah White, a guitar instrumentalist, both with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, perform during the III MEF Band Spring Jazz Concert at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 17, 2026. The III MEF Band shares the traditions and spirit of the United States Marine Corps with the world, strengthening international relationships through the universal language of music. Yates is a native of Texas and White is a native of Kansas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)