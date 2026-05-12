III MEF Band Spring Jazz Concert – Camp Kinser

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Erik Wright, a saxophone instrumentalist with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, performs during the III MEF Band Spring Jazz Concert at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 17, 2026. The III MEF Band shares the traditions and spirit of the United States Marine Corps with the world, strengthening international relationships through the universal language of music. Wright is a native of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)