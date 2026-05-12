U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Micah White, a guitar instrumentalist with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, performs during the III MEF Band Spring Jazz Concert at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 17, 2026. The III MEF Band shares the traditions and spirit of the United States Marine Corps with the world, strengthening international relationships through the universal language of music. White is a native of Kansas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 04:17
|Photo ID:
|9689811
|VIRIN:
|260517-M-BH827-1053
|Resolution:
|3408x2272
|Size:
|296.51 KB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, III MEF Band Spring Jazz Concert – Camp Kinser [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Jackson Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.