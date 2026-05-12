III MEF Band Spring Jazz Concert – Camp Kinser

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Noah Lindsay, a saxophone instrumentalist with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, performs during the III MEF Band Spring Jazz Concert at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 17, 2026. The III MEF Band shares the traditions and spirit of the United States Marine Corps with the world, strengthening international relationships through the universal language of music. Lindsay is a native of Oregon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)