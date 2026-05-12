U.S. Army veteran Bob Chiota poses for a photo during the parade at the Torrance Armed Forces Day Activities at Torrance, California, May 16, 2026. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Edward Fernandez)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9689266
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-XH754-9138
|Resolution:
|4262x2841
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Veterans show out for at TAFDA 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by Edward Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.