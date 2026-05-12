Veterans show out for at TAFDA 2026

Date Taken: 05.16.2026 Date Posted: 05.17.2026 17:30 Photo ID: 9689245 VIRIN: 260516-A-XH754-5602 Resolution: 4801x3201 Size: 1.82 MB Location: TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US

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