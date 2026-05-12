Sharynn McGee attends the parade with a portrait of her father, U.S. Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Richard McGee, to honor his memory at the Torrance Armed Forces Day Activities at Torrance, California, May 16, 2026. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Edward Fernandez)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9689251
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-XH754-7792
|Resolution:
|2554x3831
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Veterans show out for at TAFDA 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by Edward Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.