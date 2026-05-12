Date Taken: 05.16.2026 Date Posted: 05.17.2026 17:30 Photo ID: 9689249 VIRIN: 260516-A-XH754-4316 Resolution: 6178x4119 Size: 3.21 MB Location: TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Veterans show out for at TAFDA 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by Edward Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.