U.S. Veterans share a ride with Torrance council member, Sharon Kalani at the Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade at Torrance, California, May 16, 2026. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Edward Fernandez)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9689249
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-XH754-4316
|Resolution:
|6178x4119
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Veterans show out for at TAFDA 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by Edward Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.