Indiana National Guard enlistees raise their right hands as they recite the oath of enlistment during an enlistment ceremony at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, May 17, 2026. The ceremony was held in honor of America’s upcoming 250th birthday as part of Armed Forces Day weekend and included participants from multiple military branches. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Austin Goss)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 15:21
|Photo ID:
|9689139
|VIRIN:
|260517-Z-MF704-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|SPEEDWAY, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Austin Goss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.