Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

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Michael Dodd, center, deputy director of the Defense Innovation Unit, stands with U.S. Navy enlistees and their recruiters pose for a photo after an enlistment ceremony at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, May 17, 2026. The ceremony took place Sunday during Armed Forces Day weekend and was an opportunity for enlistees to take the oath of enlistment to join their branch of service. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)