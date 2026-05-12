Indiana National Guard Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, the adjutant general, administers the oath of enlistment to more than 250 enlistees during an enlistment ceremony at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, May 17, 2026. The ceremony was held in honor of America’s upcoming 250th birthday as part of Armed Forces Day weekend and included participants from multiple military branches. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 15:21
|Photo ID:
|9689129
|VIRIN:
|260517-Z-EA609-1009
|Resolution:
|6035x4023
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|SPEEDWAY, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.