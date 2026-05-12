Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

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Indiana National Guard Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, the adjutant general, administers the oath of enlistment to more than 250 enlistees during an enlistment ceremony at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, May 17, 2026. The ceremony was held in honor of America’s upcoming 250th birthday as part of Armed Forces Day weekend and included participants from multiple military branches. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)