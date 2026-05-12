Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

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Indiana National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, assigned to the 38th Combat Aviation Brigade, fly over an enlistment ceremony at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, May 17, 2026. The ceremony was held in honor of America’s upcoming 250th birthday as part of Armed Forces Day weekend and included participants from multiple military branches. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)