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    Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway [Image 12 of 14]

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    Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

    SPEEDWAY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Michael Dodd, center left, deputy director of the Defense Innovation Unit, and stand with Indiana National Guard enlistees and their recruiters pose for a photo after an enlistment ceremony at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, May 17, 2026. The ceremony took place Sunday during Armed Forces Day weekend and was an opportunity for enlistees to take the oath of enlistment to join their branch of service. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 15:21
    Photo ID: 9689137
    VIRIN: 260517-Z-EA609-1017
    Resolution: 5777x3851
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: SPEEDWAY, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
    Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
    Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
    Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
    Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
    Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
    Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
    Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
    Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
    Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
    Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
    Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
    Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
    Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

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    Indianapolis Motor Speedway
    Indy500
    Enlistment Ceremony
    Armed Forces Day Weekend
    Freedom250

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