Two children hold signs during the Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade in Torrance, California., on May 16, 2026. The annual celebration recognizes the dedication, service and sacrifice of America’s military members.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 14:11
|Photo ID:
|9689039
|VIRIN:
|260517-A-IS662-8311
|Resolution:
|796x1280
|Size:
|423.52 KB
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Children hold up signs at TAFDA26 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Adryan Benitez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.