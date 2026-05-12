A U.S. military veteran poses for a photo during the annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade in Torrance, California., on May 16, 2026. The annual parade honors the service and sacrifice of past and present members of the U.S. Armed Forces.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 14:11
|Photo ID:
|9689010
|VIRIN:
|260517-A-IS662-2991
|Resolution:
|1280x853
|Size:
|285.83 KB
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Veteran at TAFDA 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Adryan Benitez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.