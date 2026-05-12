A U.S. Marine with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band plays the drum during the Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade in Torrance, California., on May 16, 2026. The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band performed musical selections for spectators attending the annual event.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 14:11
|Photo ID:
|9689014
|VIRIN:
|260517-A-IS662-4480
|Resolution:
|1280x885
|Size:
|332.86 KB
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine plays drum at TAFDA26 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Adryan Benitez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.