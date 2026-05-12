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    U.S. Marine plays drum at TAFDA26 [Image 3 of 7]

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    U.S. Marine plays drum at TAFDA26

    TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Adryan Benitez 

    201st TPASE

    A U.S. Marine with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band plays the drum during the Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade in Torrance, California., on May 16, 2026. The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band performed musical selections for spectators attending the annual event.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 14:11
    Photo ID: 9689014
    VIRIN: 260517-A-IS662-4480
    Resolution: 1280x885
    Size: 332.86 KB
    Location: TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Marine plays drum at TAFDA26 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Adryan Benitez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band
    #USMC
    #Parade
    #TAFDA26
    #Torrence California

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