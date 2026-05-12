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    Child holds up American flag at TAFDA 2026 [Image 1 of 7]

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    Child holds up American flag at TAFDA 2026

    TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Adryan Benitez 

    201st TPASE

    A child holds an American flag during the Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade in Torrance, California., on May 16, 2026. The annual celebration recognizes the dedication, service and sacrifice of America’s military members.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 14:11
    Photo ID: 9689015
    VIRIN: 260517-A-IS662-1835
    Resolution: 1280x888
    Size: 401.68 KB
    Location: TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Child holds up American flag at TAFDA 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Adryan Benitez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #U.S. Army
    #parade
    #TAFDA26
    #Torrence, California

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