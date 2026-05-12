Local dancers perform at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. Originating in 1976 as a word-of-mouth event, Friendship Festival has evolved into a massive cultural exchange that draws hundreds of thousands of spectators, underscoring the enduring alliance and community bonds between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 04:37
|Photo ID:
|9688717
|VIRIN:
|260517-F-YL411-1361
|Resolution:
|3756x2504
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota's One Community [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.