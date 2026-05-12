A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron takes off during the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The Friendship Festival is an open house event aimed at enhancing the United States and Japanese relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 04:37
|Photo ID:
|9688712
|VIRIN:
|260517-F-YL411-1124
|Resolution:
|4680x3114
|Size:
|926.17 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota's One Community [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.