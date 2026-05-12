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    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota's One Community [Image 4 of 7]

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    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota's One Community

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Airman Carissa McSwain 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron takes off during the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The Friendship Festival is an open house event aimed at enhancing the United States and Japanese relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 04:37
    Photo ID: 9688712
    VIRIN: 260517-F-YL411-1124
    Resolution: 4680x3114
    Size: 926.17 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota's One Community [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota's One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota's One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota's One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota's One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota's One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota's One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota's One Community

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    TAGS

    Friendship, Japan, Partnership, Allies, JASDF, Festival, FF26, America250, Freedom250

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