(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota's One Community [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota's One Community

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Airman Carissa McSwain 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Attendees watch a performance during the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. During the two-day festival, people from the local community came to Yokota to take part in the festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 04:37
    Photo ID: 9688713
    VIRIN: 260517-F-YL411-1160
    Resolution: 4427x3542
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota's One Community [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota's One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota's One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota's One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota's One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota's One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota's One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota's One Community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Friendship, Japan, Partnership, Allies, JASDF, Festival, FF26, America250, Freedom250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery