Attendees watch a performance during the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. During the two-day festival, people from the local community came to Yokota to take part in the festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 04:37
|Photo ID:
|9688713
|VIRIN:
|260517-F-YL411-1160
|Resolution:
|4427x3542
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota's One Community [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.