50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota's One Community

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Attendees watch a performance during the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. During the two-day festival, people from the local community came to Yokota to take part in the festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)