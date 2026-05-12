50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota's One Community

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Community members pose for a photo while sitting on the flightline during the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. While Friendship Festival has expanded in size and scope over its 50-year history, the core mission remains the same: fostering cultural and friendship exchanges to ensure the bilateral bonds with the cornerstone U.S.-Japan alliance remains ironclad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)