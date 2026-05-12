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    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations [Image 12 of 19]

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    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Capt. Regina Koesters 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to 43rd Multi-Role Bridge Company, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, III Armored Corps, operates an M30 Bridge Erection Boat (BEB) during Operation Hood Strike 26 on Fort Hood, Texas, May 15, 2026. Operation Hood Strike is a large-scale, multi-component engineer exercise on Fort Hood that integrates Active, Reserve, and National Guard Forces through synchronized training to enhance readiness, ensuring a cohesive and deployable total force ready to win in multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Regina Koesters)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 00:36
    Photo ID: 9688650
    VIRIN: 260517-A-HJ930-6499
    Resolution: 3538x2359
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

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    This work, Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations [Image 19 of 19], by CPT Regina Koesters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Sling Load Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Sling Load Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Sling Load Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Sling Load Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations

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    TAGS

    TXARNG
    36th EN BDE
    armyreserve
    Phantom Lethal
    Fort Hood
    III Armored Corps

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