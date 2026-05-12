U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 341st Multi-Role Bridge Company, 961st Engineer Battalion, 420th Engineer Brigade, U.S. Army Reserves, move a tactical vehicle across Lake Belton using an improved ribbon bridge during Operation Hood Strike 26 on Fort Hood, Texas, May 15, 2026. Operation Hood Strike is a large-scale, multi-component engineer exercise on Fort Hood that integrates Active, Reserve, and National Guard Forces through synchronized training to enhance readiness, ensuring a cohesive and deployable total force ready to win in multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Regina Koesters)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 00:36
|Photo ID:
|9688643
|VIRIN:
|260517-A-HJ930-2724
|Resolution:
|4500x3000
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations [Image 19 of 19], by CPT Regina Koesters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.