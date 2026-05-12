Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations

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U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 341st Multi-Role Bridge Company, 961st Engineer Battalion, 420th Engineer Brigade, U.S. Army Reserves, move a tactical vehicle across Lake Belton using an improved ribbon bridge during Operation Hood Strike 26 on Fort Hood, Texas, May 15, 2026. Operation Hood Strike is a large-scale, multi-component engineer exercise on Fort Hood that integrates Active, Reserve, and National Guard Forces through synchronized training to enhance readiness, ensuring a cohesive and deployable total force ready to win in multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Regina Koesters)