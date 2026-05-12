Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 43rd Multi-Role Bridge Company, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, III Armored Corps, employ an improved ribbon bridge into the water on Lake Belton during Operation Hood Strike 26 on Fort Hood, Texas, May 15, 2026. Operation Hood Strike is a large-scale, multi-component engineer exercise on Fort Hood that integrates Active, Reserve, and National Guard Forces through synchronized training to enhance readiness, ensuring a cohesive and deployable total force ready to win in multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Regina Koesters)