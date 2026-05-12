(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations [Image 15 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Capt. Regina Koesters 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 341st Multi-Role Bridge Company, 961st Engineer Battalion, 420th Engineer Brigade, U.S. Army Reserves, guide a tactical vehicle onto an improved ribbon bridge during Operation Hood Strike 26 on Fort Hood, Texas, May 15, 2026. Operation Hood Strike is a large-scale, multi-component engineer exercise on Fort Hood that integrates Active, Reserve, and National Guard Forces through synchronized training to enhance readiness, ensuring a cohesive and deployable total force ready to win in multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Regina Koesters)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 00:36
    Photo ID: 9688640
    VIRIN: 260517-A-HJ930-7114
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.54 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations [Image 19 of 19], by CPT Regina Koesters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Sling Load Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Sling Load Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Sling Load Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Sling Load Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TXARNG
    36th EN BDE
    armyreserve
    Phantom Lethal
    Fort Hood
    III Armored Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery