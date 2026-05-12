Hood Strike 26: Sling Load Operations

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U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard, prepare to drop an improved ribbon bridge while executing sling load operations on Lake Belton during Operation Hood Strike 26 on Fort Hood, Texas, May 16, 2026. Operation Hood Strike is a large-scale, multi-component engineer exercise on Fort Hood that integrates Active, Reserve, and National Guard Forces through synchronized training to enhance readiness, ensuring a cohesive and deployable total force ready to win in multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Regina Koesters)