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    Hood Strike 26: Sling Load Operations [Image 3 of 19]

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    Hood Strike 26: Sling Load Operations

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Capt. Regina Koesters 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard, prepare to drop an improved ribbon bridge while executing sling load operations on Lake Belton during Operation Hood Strike 26 on Fort Hood, Texas, May 16, 2026. Operation Hood Strike is a large-scale, multi-component engineer exercise on Fort Hood that integrates Active, Reserve, and National Guard Forces through synchronized training to enhance readiness, ensuring a cohesive and deployable total force ready to win in multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Regina Koesters)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 00:36
    Photo ID: 9688642
    VIRIN: 260517-A-HJ930-2170
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hood Strike 26: Sling Load Operations [Image 19 of 19], by CPT Regina Koesters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Sling Load Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Sling Load Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Sling Load Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Sling Load Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations
    Hood Strike 26: Wet Gap Crossing Operations

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    TAGS

    TXARNG
    36th EN BDE
    armyreserve
    Phantom Lethal
    Fort Hood
    III Armored Corps

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