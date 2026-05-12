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    Fort Knox High School Class of 2026 celebrates 100% graduation rate at heartfelt ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

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    Fort Knox High School Class of 2026 celebrates 100% graduation rate at heartfelt ceremony

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    Class of 2026 Salutatorian Jaxon Dykes receives his diploma before addressing his fellow classmates.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 17:30
    Photo ID: 9688497
    VIRIN: 260516-A-QT978-1005
    Resolution: 4500x3320
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Knox High School Class of 2026 celebrates 100% graduation rate at heartfelt ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Knox High School Class of 2026 celebrates 100% graduation rate at heartfelt ceremony
    Fort Knox High School Class of 2026 celebrates 100% graduation rate at heartfelt ceremony
    Fort Knox High School Class of 2026 celebrates 100% graduation rate at heartfelt ceremony
    Fort Knox High School Class of 2026 celebrates 100% graduation rate at heartfelt ceremony
    Fort Knox High School Class of 2026 celebrates 100% graduation rate at heartfelt ceremony

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    Fort Knox High School Class of 2026 celebrates 100% graduation rate at heartfelt ceremony

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    TAGS

    Fort Knox, Kentucky, Garrison, Fort Knox High School, DOWEA, graduation

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