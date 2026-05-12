Date Taken: 05.16.2026 Date Posted: 05.16.2026 17:30 Photo ID: 9688496 VIRIN: 260516-A-QT978-1004 Resolution: 2936x4500 Size: 3.91 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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This work, Fort Knox High School Class of 2026 celebrates 100% graduation rate at heartfelt ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.