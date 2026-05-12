Fort Knox High School Class President Hannah Steele delivers her presidential address to the Class of 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9688496
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-QT978-1004
|Resolution:
|2936x4500
|Size:
|3.91 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Fort Knox High School Class of 2026 celebrates 100% graduation rate at heartfelt ceremony
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